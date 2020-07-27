LIFE (LIFE) Price Reaches $0.0000

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. LIFE has a market capitalization of $126,392.68 and approximately $2,098.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.04604554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00052796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE (LIFE) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.