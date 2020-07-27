Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 542 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,288. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $222.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.