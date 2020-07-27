Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,834,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

