Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,140. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

