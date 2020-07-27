Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $9.35 on Monday, hitting $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,714,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,098. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $431.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

