Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 89.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $21.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,533.15. 58,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,372.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

