Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,665,000. KEMPER Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,611,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,661. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

