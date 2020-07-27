Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 91 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. 3,845,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.