Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading Up 6.2%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 913,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,069,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,646,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

