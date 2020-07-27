LockTrip Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,356.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $48,356.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00020531 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003996 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.