Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.58 Million

Analysts expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $52.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.84 million. Lovesac reported sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $281.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $430.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Lovesac stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 221,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.92. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lovesac by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

