LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.0721 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $678,429.49 and approximately $7,686.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,419,759 coins and its circulating supply is 9,412,526 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

