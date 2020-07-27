Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

