Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Trading 13.8% Higher

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.13, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Manning and Napier stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Manning and Napier at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning and Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.