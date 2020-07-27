Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.16). Mastercraft Boat reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. 156,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

