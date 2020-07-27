Matchpool (GUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $164,607.71

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $164,607.71 and approximately $914.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.92 or 0.05230017 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00057614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.