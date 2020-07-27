Mathes Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 30,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 129,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.44.

APD stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

