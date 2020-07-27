Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 2.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $843.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $47.14 on Monday, reaching $976.95. The stock had a trading volume of 118,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,302. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.34 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $900.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

