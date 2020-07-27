Mathes Company Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,682,000 after buying an additional 266,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,585,000 after buying an additional 367,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,939,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

