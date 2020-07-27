MAX Exchange Token Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $86,509.63 and $16,844.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00704247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00032739 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.01243819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00136147 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,084.81 or 1.00495126 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00147932 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.