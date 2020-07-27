MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,036.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.03201018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.02495875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00484646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00783589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00677426 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

