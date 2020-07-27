Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.62-3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.78 million.

Shares of MEDP traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.14.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 35,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $3,946,221.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,824,563.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,071 shares of company stock worth $25,017,773 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.