Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,081.74 and last traded at $1,070.44, 563,040 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 614,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $988.99.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $800.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $957.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

