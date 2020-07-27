Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,222,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,659,000 after purchasing an additional 953,181 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,012,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

