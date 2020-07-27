Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.71, approximately 360,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 775,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

