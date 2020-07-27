Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.30. 1,172,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

