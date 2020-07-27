Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $351.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.18. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $359.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.