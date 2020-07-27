Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 5,721 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,123,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,787,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $101.15. 2,736,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

