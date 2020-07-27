Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock worth $11,099,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.32. 12,077,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,709,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

