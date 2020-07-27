Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.09 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.