Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 2,564 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.27. 1,177,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $98.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

