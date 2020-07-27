Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 14,348 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.14.

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $423.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,102. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 266.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average of $318.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,752 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.