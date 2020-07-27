Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 20,401 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded up $12.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $367.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.