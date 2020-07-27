Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.21% of Medpace worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.32. 322,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,117. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 35,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $3,946,221.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,824,563.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $6,945,645.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,071 shares of company stock valued at $25,017,773. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

