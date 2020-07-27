Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 463 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $111,766,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

