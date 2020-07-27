Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 10%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74, approximately 643,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 654,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 3.51.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $53,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 111.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

