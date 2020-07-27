Meta 24-Hour Volume Reaches $924,243.00 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Meta has traded up 63% against the dollar. One Meta token can now be bought for $5.32 or 0.00053034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $18.21 million and $924,243.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.01923842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00193411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00117527 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.