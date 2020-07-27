Micromines (MICRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93,362.83

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. Micromines has a total market cap of $93,362.83 and $6.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Micromines has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. One Micromines token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.01921589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00193763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00073104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00117873 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

