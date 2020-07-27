MintCoin (MINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $30.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

