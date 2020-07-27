Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.84, 1,258,581 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 975,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 50.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,130,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 15.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 565.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

