MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $480.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020722 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004001 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003344 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 196,668,582 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

