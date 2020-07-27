Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA cut its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up 2.1% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 336,423 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 521.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 524,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 440,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 160.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 2,333,749 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

