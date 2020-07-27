Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Up 10.7%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 292,614 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 125,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

