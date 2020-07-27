Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in International Paper were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. 2,197,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

