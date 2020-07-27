Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Natera reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 478,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,063. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $733,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,579.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,555 shares of company stock worth $17,341,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $42,205,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 37.1% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $19,453,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

