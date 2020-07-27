Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $16.53, approximately 396,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 154,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $277.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 32.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

