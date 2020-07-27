Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 530.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $15.20 on Monday, hitting $495.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

