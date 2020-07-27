NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Trading 9.6% Higher

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.62, 276,596 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 372% from the average session volume of 58,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.00. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $208,593.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,553 shares of company stock valued at $543,075.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $531,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

