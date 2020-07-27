NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $280.25 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $285.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

