Niobio Cash Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $47,461.64 and $1.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

